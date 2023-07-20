2 Westmoreland men indicted in federal Snapchat hacking case

Jul. 19—Two Westmoreland County men are among seven people who were indicted by a federal grant jury in Erie for conspiring to hack into Snapchat accounts, steal explicit photos and videos and distribute them on the web, according to federal prosecutors.

Edward Michael Grabb, 31, of Jeannette,, and Michael Paul Yackovich, 27, of West Newton, are charged with conspiracy and aggravated identity theft. Yackovich faces an additional fraud count. Others accused in the conspiracy are: Richard Alan Martz Jr., 33, of Meadville; Dylan Michael Miller, 30, of West Mifflin; Christopher Clampitt, 33, of North Carolina; Luke Robert Swinehart, 22, of Lock Haven; and Karlin Terrell Jones, 26, of Beaver Falls.

Arrest warrants were issued for the suspects and the case was unsealed Tuesday.

FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall called the actions the suspects are accused of "predatory." U.S. Attorney Eric Olshan said there are hundreds of victims, some of which are minors. Authorities believe there are additional victims who have not been identified.

Anyone who believes they may have had their accounts hacked can contact the victim witness coordinator at usapaw.victimwitness@usdoj.gov.

"Hacking into social media accounts, stealing intimate pictures of unsuspecting victims and then selling and trading them in online forums is nothing short of reprehensible," Nordwall said in a statement. "These victims were re-victimized multiple times as their personal pictures were recirculated."

The men are accused of roles in the scheme between March 2020 and October 2022, according to the indictment.

The suspects are accused of copying onto digital devices explicit photos and videos stored in users' Snapchat accounts and then trading, sharing, seeking and receiving the files over the Internet and on social media. They also are accused of teaching others how to hack into accounts, according to the indictment. Yackovich is accused of receiving payment or attempting to receive payment for those lessons and all seven men are accused of sending and/or receiving payment for the files.

Prosecutors are seeking the forfeiture of Yackovich's iPad, iPhone, a USB drive and a computer.

No court action had been scheduled. It was unclear if any of the suspects had attorneys.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .