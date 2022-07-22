2 Whatcom County men arrested for fentanyl trafficking

Two Whatcom County men were indicted Friday in the Western District of Washington for offenses related to the distribution and sale of fentanyl pills, the Department of Homeland Security announced.

Juan E. Hernandez-Hernandez and Alejandro Macias-Velazquez were arrested in July after an investigation into their connections to a transnational criminal organization importing bulk quantities of fentanyl pills into Whatcom County.

According to court records, Homeland Security Investigations agents working with the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office received information that Hernandez-Hernandez had arranged for the delivery of about 91,000 pills in Bellingham.

HSI agents later saw Macias-Velazquez arrive at a parking lot in Bellingham to deliver a duffle bag.

The duffle bag was later found to have about 10 kilograms of fentanyl hidden in cardboard boxes and potato chip containers. Both men were arrested.

“The dangers of fentanyl cannot be understated, more so in an area where there have been recent overdose deaths attributed to fentanyl laced pills,” said special agent in charge, Robert Hammer, who oversees HSI operations in the Pacific Northwest. “I am grateful for the continued support of the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations along with our other law enforcement partnerships that are critical in keeping drugs out of our communities in the Pacific Northwest.”

