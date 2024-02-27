2 winning Mega Millions sold in Arizona. Are you a winner?

More than 300 winning lottery tickets worth a total of more than $4,800,000 were announced between Feb. 20 and Feb. 24, according to Arizona Lottery.

Two Mega Millions tickets worth $50,000 each were sold in Tucson and Scottsdale on Friday, according to the Arizona Lottery officials.

The tickets were sold at a Walmart near Grant Road and Alvvernon Way in Tucson and Cobblestone Auto Spa near Scottsdale and Deer Valley roads.

Both tickets were purchased with Megaplier, which multiplied the original $10,000 reward by five. The winning numbers were 4, 6, 40, 41, 60, with a Mega Ball of 11.

These two tickets weren't the only big-tier winning tickets sold in the past week. The largest prize was a $3,357,258.30 The Pick ticket, which was sold at a Safeway in Goodyear near Indian School Road and Litchfield Road and claimed on Feb. 20.

A Cash Blast ticket worth $100,000 was also sold in Goodyear at a QuikTrip near Estrella Parkway and Van Buren Street. The prize was claimed on Feb. 20.

In Ahwatukee, a $348,000 Fantasy 5 ticket was purchased at a Fry's Marketplace near Chandler Boulevard and Desert Foothills Parkway and later claimed on Friday.

At a Circle K near Ellsworth Road and Broadway Road in Mesa, a $500,000 Triple Bonus Crossword was purchased and later claimed on Feb. 22.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 2 Mega Millions tickets worth $50,000 each sold in Arizona