2 Winter Haven men face fentanyl-trafficking charges after death of Volusia County man

Two Winter Haven men were charged with trafficking in fentanyl after the overdose death of a Volusia County man.

Brandon Jones, 23, and Joeffren Padilla III, 32, were arrested Tuesday, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Thursday.

On Nov. 6, Polk deputies and Polk Fire Rescue found a 52-year-old man unresponsive in William G. Roe Park on 7th Street Southwest in Winter Haven, according to the release. The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for an overdose. The Sheriff's Office said drugs were found on the man that tested positive for fentanyl.

On Nov. 24, the man died in Volusia County from another suspected drug overdose.

Polk detectives learned the victim purchased fentanyl from a man known as “BJ.” “BJ” was identified as Brandon Jones, the Sheriff's Office said. A second suspect was also identified as Joeffren Padilla III.

During the two-month investigation, Polk undercover detectives negotiated multiple illegal drug purchases. Detectives then served a warrant at Jones’ residence at 120 Oak Crest Drive in Winter Haven and seized:

A quarter pound of fentanyl with a street value of $17,000.

120 grams of methamphetamine with a value of $9,280.

More than a pound of high grade marijuana with a street value of $9,280.

The amount of fentanyl seized was enough to kill about 70,000 people, the Sheriff's Office said.

“It’s no secret drug dealers are killing people in our community," Sheriff Grady Judd said in the release. "Through this investigation we learned that Brandon Jones sold illegal drugs to a man who overdosed in Polk County, and then later, he overdosed again in Volusia County where he died. This investigation is ongoing, but let me make it clear, we will bring homicide charges against drug dealers when we find out they have sold drugs to people who in turn are killed from those drugs. We will hold these killers accountable.”

Jones was arrested on charges of trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, use of a two-way device to commit a felony, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting without violence.

Padilla was arrested on charges of trafficking in fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear for petty theft.

