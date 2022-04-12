2 Winter Haven teens, 1 adult indicted on first-degree murder charges in connection with apparent gang shooting

WINTER HAVEN — Two Winter Haven teens and an adult were indicted by a grand jury on charges of first-degree murder as part of an investigation into gang activity.

Both Antonio Bernard Lewis Jr., 21, and Jermaine Leonard Hawthorne, 16, of Winter Haven were indicted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of attempted second-degree murder, shooting into or throwing a deadly missile into a vehicle and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

Hawthorne was additionally charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Mecheal Jean-Charles, 17, of Winter Haven, was also charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, attempted felony murder, attempted second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

The charges stem from what the Polk County Sheriff's Office said was an incident where deputies responded to multiple reports of a shooting on Jan. 30 just after 1 a.m. in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard NE and 11th Street in Winter Haven. Winter Haven Police also responded to the call.

Once on the scene sheriff's deputies said Winter Haven officers discovered a gray Toyota Camry with "multiple apparent bullet strikes" stopped on the south shoulder of MLK Boulevard.

Officials said in a release three people inside the car sustained multiple gunshot wounds. It was later found that a fourth occupant fled the scene on foot.

During a press conference, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said prior to the shooting, the three indicted suspects arrived at the Cypress Lanes bowling alley, located at 2010 Dundee Road in Winter Haven, in a stolen blue Lexus around 9:30 p.m. Judd said the the group was waiting for an opposing gang, which showed up around 11 p.m.

Judd said the three suspects followed the victims up Buckeye Loop Road and, as they made a curve to the west into a neighborhood named Florence Villa, the suspects passed the Toyota.

"At that moment in time, Mecheal Jean-Charles is the driver," Judd said. "Jermaine Hawthorne has a nine millimeter handgun, he's only 16-year-old, [Antonio Bernard], whose 21, has an AK-type assault rifle. They open fire on the silver Camry."

Officials said in a release that the 20-year-old Winter Haven man had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased victim was found to have an AR-15 style rifle slug across his body and a Glock pistol in his waist band when law enforcement arrived. He was allegedly the only person in the Toyota, who was armed.

According to Judd, the 17-year-old had to have his leg amputated because of his wounds.

The Sheriff's Office said the suspects were captured while helping Lewis, known as "TJ," into the hospital. The other two suspects ran back to the car and drove away after helping Lewis into the hospital .

Officials said Lewis admitted to being at the Cypress Lanes bowling alley earlier that night when an altercation happened. After being taken to another hospital, Lewis was discharged into law enforcement custody.

Detectives found a dark blue Lexus sedan near The Rock of Winter Haven Church on Feb. 2. The vehicle had bullet holes in the passenger side. Numerous shell casings were also discovered inside the car, which had been stolen from Hillsborough County.

Judd, who said the suspects ditched the weapons, is asking anyone who has information about where they may be to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477 or visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and remain anonymous.

"When you call Crime Stoppers and tell us where those guns are," Judd said. "When they match up to the crime scene, we will make sure that you get a reward that far exceeds the value of those firearms."

Judd also informally announced that the Sheriff's Office has started a gang task force.

"We're also joined by the Auburndale Police Department, the Haines City Police Department, the Lake Wales Police Department," Judd said. "They've donated officers to us. I have sworn them in as special deputies and we are focused on educating the parents of these gang bangers so there's no mistake."

