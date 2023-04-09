2 Wisconsin police officers killed during traffic stop shooting

Two Wisconsin police officers were shot and killed during a traffic stop northwest of the village of Cameron on Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the shooting occurred when an officer from the Chetek Police Department pulled over a vehicle around 3:38 p.m.

According to the press release, gunfire was exchanged between the officers and the motorist at some point. The Chetek police officer and an officer from Cameron were pronounced dead at the scene. The motorist was taken to a hospital and later died as well.

The names of the officers and the shooting suspect have not yet been released and details about the incident are still being investigated. The DOJ has not replied to requests pertaining to the incident.

An examination into the incident is being led by the Division of Criminal Investigation, which will submit a report to the Barron County district attorney when the investigation concludes, the release stated.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss today of two officers. I am thinking of their families and the Chetek and Cameron Police Departments at this incredibly difficult time,” Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a tweet late Saturday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Cameron and Chetek Police Departments,” the Barron County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook.

The Marinette County Deputy Sheriff’s Association also wrote in a Facebook post: “Tonight our hearts are heavy as we send our thoughts and prayers to the Village of Cameron Police Department, the City of Chetek Police Department, the Barron County community, and the families (both blood and blue) of two officers lost in the line of duty today.”

