2 Wisconsin siblings killed in wrong-way crash in Florida

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of two Wisconsin siblings who were killed Tuesday night when a suspected carjacker fleeing from police drove the wrong way on Interstate 95 in central Florida and collided head-on with their vehicle.

The Omro School District in Wisconsin identified the victims as Domynick Milis, 21, and Danycka Milis, 18, in a letter sent to families on Wednesday, WBAY in Green Bay, Wisconsin, reported. The letter listed both siblings as graduates of the district.

Two younger relatives in the backseat of the Milis' vehicle were also injured and taken to hospitals in Orlando. The carjacking suspect also was killed in the crash. Police did not released the suspect's identity.

The crash happened as the suspect was fleeing police near Daytona Beach at speeds up to 120 mph (193 kph) in a vehicle authorities say was stolen at gunpoint from an Orlando area pizza delivery driver, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

The Milis siblings were following their parents' vehicle after viewing the holiday display at Daytona International Speedway, Chitwood told a news conference on Wednesday.

Bodycam video posted on YouTube by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows a deputy chasing the suspect and detailing his speeds and maneuvers. The deputy jumps off the chase when the driver hits his brakes and heads the wrong way up the interstate. Another deputy’s bodycam shows video as he arrived at the crash scene.

Chitwood said the Wisconsin family just missed their exit just before the crash occurred. The Florida Highway Patrol said the suspect had his license revoked last January, and Chitwood said he had a 200-page criminal history that included 50 previous arrests and eight stays in prison. He flipped the pages of the history at the news conference to emphasize the point.

“I don’t know what you say to the family,” Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. “They have a great night at Christmas lights and their kids are murdered – and that’s what they were: Murdered.”

