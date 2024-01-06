2 witnesses plan to contradict Rep. Leezah Sun over alleged death threat

State Rep. Leezah Sun denied she said she'd throw a Tolleson lobbyist off a balcony "and kill her," but two women will testify at the Capitol next week they heard Sun say just that.

For unknown reasons, the House Ethics Committee never called the women to testify at the first hearing over the Phoenix Democrat's alleged bad behavior held Dec. 19. This week, committee Chair Rep. Joseph Chaplik, R-Scottsdale, scheduled a second hearing for 11 a.m. Jan. 11 so committee members could hear the crucial testimony firsthand.

Liz Goodman and Kayla Destiny Ruiz Davidian, who both work with a local lobbying firm, will detail for the committee their brief but "strange and uncomfortable" interaction with Sun in August, according to witness affidavits obtained by The Arizona Republic.

The first-term lawmaker faces potential censure or expulsion from the Legislature if the five-member committee finds her responsible for violating the House rule against "disorderly behavior." Democratic leaders filed an ethics complaint against Sun in November after learning about the alleged death threat, a bizarre and profanity-laced meeting with Tolleson officials and her interference in a child-custody transfer.

Tolleson City Manager Reyes Medrano, lobbyist Pilar Sinawi and government affairs support specialist Alicia Guzman got a judge to issue a restraining order against Sun for one year after their meeting with her in May at Tolleson's city hall.

Leezah Sun, a Democrat, represents Legislative District 22 in the Arizona House.

The officials say Sun blew up at a meeting over a freeway ramp, hurling insults at Medrano and cursing loudly as she departed. They also told the judge about the alleged death threat and that Sun had sent Instagram friend requests to two of their family members to "threaten and intimidate" the officials.

Goodman and Davidian, in their affidavits, say that while attending a Tucson conference held by the League of Arizona Cities and Towns, they arranged a meeting with Sun. The women told the lawmaker their lobbying group had a client who could provide an opportunity for the small city of Tolleson, which is in Sun's West Valley district. During the brief chat, Goodman, a managing principal of the firm Husch Blackwell Strategies in Phoenix, asked Sun if she could introduce the group to Tolleson's mayor or director of intergovernmental affairs.

Sun then told Goodman she thought the director must be Pilar Sinawi, Goodman and Davidian wrote in their affidavits, which share some of the same language.

"Unprompted," the women wrote, Sun said if she saw Sinawi at the conference, "she would b----slap her, throw her over the balcony and kill her."

Sun continued to make "negative" comments about Tolleson officials, and Goodman and Davidian decided to end the meeting.

"After leaving the meeting, we all noted how strange and uncomfortable this interaction had been, and decided not to interact with Rep. Sun again related to this issue," both affidavits say.

Goodman's statement departs from Davidian's statement as she describes how Sinawi contacted her about Sun's alleged threat, convincing her to speak to Tolleson police about it. Goodman gave a statement to police anonymously, but Sun later outed her as the witness in a lengthy statement of her own that denied and downplayed the worst of the allegations against her.

Goodman declined comment on the affidavit. Both she and Davidian stated that they haven't spoken publicly about their allegation, except for Goodman's statement to police, and that they would both testify to the accuracy of their affidavits if asked to do so.

Sun admitted to The Republic and to committee members that she said she would "b----slap" Sinawi but has held fast in her denial of the death threat. In her 3,400-word defense of her actions, Sun wrote that she "most certainly did not make death threats of any variety."

She denied again at the Dec. 19 hearing that she made a death threat against Sinawi, saying that she made the "b----slap" comment out of "frustration," not "malice."

Leezah Sun speaks at a rally in support of the Valley's Asian American and Pacific Islander communities that she helped organize at Margaret T. Hance Park in Phoenix on April 24, 2021.

Sun and her pro-bono attorney, Garrick McFadden, will be allowed to ask the witnesses questions at the second hearing, but committee members could limit the interaction.

The ethics committee, made up of three Republicans and two Democrats, will take a vote on Sun after their investigation and present their findings to the full House. A vote for censure takes a simple majority. Expulsion requires a two-thirds majority.

