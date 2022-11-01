2 woman sexually assaulted in Newark by 2 separate rideshare drivers, police say

Newark Police are warning the public to be wary when using ridesharing apps after they say two women were sexually assaulted by two different drivers on Sunday and Monday.

According to the department, the first woman was waiting near her home for a ride just after midnight Sunday morning when she spotted a car that she believed was waiting for her. The ride had been ordered for her by a friend and she didn't know the make or model of the car, police said.

The woman spoke to the driver and got into the front seat "thinking it was the correct vehicle," police said.

As the driver headed toward the woman's destination, they assaulted the woman, police said. The driver ultimately dropped the woman off at her location and she reported the incident to police.

Newark Police said officers have identified the driver and "the case is under investigation."

READ:After less than 3 hours, jury reaches verdict in trial over Madison Sparrow's murder

About 18 hours later, around 6 p.m. Monday, police were contacted by another woman who said she was sexually assaulted earlier that morning.

She said she requested a car from a rideshare app and got into it when the car arrived.

As they drove toward the destination, the driver stopped the car and assaulted the woman, police said. The woman was ultimately dropped off at her destination and later contacted police.

Police said the women were "examined at an area hospital but were not injured." They also said they do not believe any weapons were involved.

Detectives believe the assaults were committed by two separate people.

As a result of the incidents, the University of Delaware sent out an alert on Monday night reminding rideshare app users to always check that they are in the correct vehicle before getting in, share their ride with friends and "make sure someone always knows where you are."

Newark Police said riders should also ride in the back seat, especially when alone.

Got a story tip or idea? Send to Isabel Hughes at ihughes@delawareonline.com. For all things breaking news, follow her on Twitter at @izzihughes_

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Newark police warn public after 2 women assaulted by rideshare drivers