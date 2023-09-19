2 Women Accused of Throwing Baby ‘Like a Toy” Outside of Bar: Cops
Two Florida women are being accused by police of tossing a baby “like a toy” outside of a bar. Police say a witness was trying to videotape a truly disturbing incident in which the two women in thong bikinis were seen tossing a baby in the air. One woman was reportedly seen holding the baby upside down by the ankle. According to police, the little boy may have suffered a broken arm. Brianna Lafoe and Sierrah Newell were charged with child abuse and battery.