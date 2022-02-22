2 women arrested for assault with gun, tire iron in Sioux Falls, police say

Sioux Falls police arrested two women after they beat a woman in her apartment with a gun and tire iron.

Terrience Valencia Delaney, 30, and Quinnita Fabrienne McNeely, 36, both from Sioux Falls, were arrested for aggravated assault, robbery and burglary, according to police spokesman Sam Clemens.

More Argus911: Man sentenced for manslaughter in 2020 Sioux Falls homicide case.

The incident was reported to police around 11 a.m. Saturday near Eighth Street and Cleveland Avenue. The two suspects went into an apartment and beat a 32-year-old woman with a gun and tire iron, Clemens said.

The victim knew the suspects, Clemens said. The women took the victim's cell phone when she mentioned calling police.

As the pair drove away they were spotted and stopped by police, according to Clemens. The gun and tire iron were found in the vehicle while the suspects were arrested.

The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life threatening injures, Clemens said.

Got a story idea from your community? Email reporter Alfonzo Galvan at agalvan@argusleader.com or follow him on Twitter @GalvanReports.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: 2 women arrested in Sioux Falls after assault with gun, tire iron