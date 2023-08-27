2 women arrested after five-county chase in stolen vehicle suspected in armed robbery in Plover area

FOND DU LAC – A 37-year-old Milwaukee woman and 31-year-old Wauwatosa woman were arrested Saturday night after leading law enforcement on a chase on across Waupaca, Winnebago, Fond du Lac, Dodge and Washington counties.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release it was informed by Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday that deputies there had been in pursuit of a vehicle stolen from Illinois. Waupaca County deputies had terminated that pursuit when the vehicle entered Winnebago County on U.S. 10.

Fond du Lac County deputies confirmed the vehicle was stolen and also learned it may have been involved in an armed robbery in the Plover area.

According to the release, Fond du Lac County deputies believed the vehicle was headed toward Illinois, so they began monitoring Interstate 41. At around 9 p.m., deputies in Fond du Lac County spotted the stolen vehicle and tried to stop it on I-41 near Lincoln Road in the township of Eldorado. However, the vehicle disregarded that traffic stop and instead increased its speed. Deputies then began the pursuit.

The release said deputies successfully deployed stop sticks on I-41, but the vehicle continued south on the interstate through Dodge County and into Washington County.

Fond du Lac County chase: 2 arrested after 37-mile chase during Fond du Lac County drug interdiction operation

Wisconsin State Patrol troopers and Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies then assisted in the pursuit, which ended when the suspect vehicle lost control on I-41 south of State 33 and crashed into a median cable barrier.

Both women, whose names were not released, were then taken into custody and a K-9 made a positive alert on the vehicle. Thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise and illegal narcotics were found during a search of the vehicle, the news release said.

The driver was identified as a 37-year-old Milwaukee woman who was out on a $1,500 signature bond through Waukesha County for felony retail theft – repeater. She was taken to Fond du Lac County Jail, where she was being held on suspicion of operator flee/elude an officer, second-degree reckless endangering safety, operate without owner’s consent, felony retail theft and felony bail jumping. She was also issued several traffic-related citations, the news release said.

The passenger was a 31-year-old woman from Wauwatosa. She was also taken to Fond du Lac County Jail, where she is being held on suspicion of operator flee/elude an officers – party to a crime, second-degree recklessly endangering safety – party to a crime, felony retail theft, possession of THC, possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl and possession of illegally obtained prescription. The release said she was out on parole through Wisconsin Department of Corrections for charges of operator flee/elude an officers, resisting/obstructing an officer and carrying a concealed weapon.

Fond du Lac restaurant turns 30: Rolling Meadows Restaurant celebrates 30 years of quality, thanks to longtime customers and employees

According to the release, the chase totaled 34 miles and two Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office patrol squads sustained minor damage during the chase as did two civilian vehicles when they ran over the deployed stop sticks.

The release said the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation in working with neighboring agencies regarding retail thefts in their jurisdictions.

Contact Brandon Reid at 920-686-2984 or breid@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @breidHTRNews.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: I-41 chase ends in crash of vehicle suspected in Plover area robbery