2 women arrested after forcing 7-year-old to take THC-infused gummy, smoke THC pen, officials say

Two women have been arrested after officials say they forced a child to ingest marijuana.

According to an arrest report obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Floyd County deputies were called to investigate a case involving child cruelty.

Authorities said Nicole Lucille Rinker and Racquel Price gave a 7-year-old a THC gummy and a THC vape pen and made her smoke it.

According to the report, the 7-year-old told them she did not want to ingest the drugs because she didn’t like how it made her feel.

Medical staff confirmed in the report that the child suffers from an underlying medical condition. They did not say what the effects of the THC would have on the condition.

“The child was placed under excessive mental and physical stress due to accused intentional actions,” the report said.

The child’s condition has not been released.

Authorities did not say why Rinker and Price made her ingest the drugs.

The relationship between the women and the 7-year-old was not specified.

Rinker was charged with contributing to the delinquency of minor, first-degree child cruelty and reckless conduct.

Price was charged with possession of a controlled substance, first-degree cruelty to children and reckless conduct.

