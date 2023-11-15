2 women arrested for helping one of 4 Bibb County inmates who escaped

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested two women accused of helping an inmate who escaped Bibb County Jail last month.

Deputies said 30-year-old Jacorshia Smith and 30-year-old Janecia Green helped 37-year-old Johnifer Denard Barnwell, who was one of four inmates who escaped Bibb County Jail on Oct. 16.

Barnwell, 25-year-old Marc Anderson and 29-year-old Chavis Stokes have been arrested. Authorities are still looking for 52-year-old Joey Fournier.

At the time of their escape, deputies said the four inmates left the jail through a damaged window in a common space area and a cut fence. Then, a blue Dodge Challenger pulled up to the jail and helped the inmates escape from the property.

Smith was transported to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and charged with aiding and betting. Deputies said she could face additional charges.

Green was transported to the Butts County jail and charged with aiding and betting. She is currently being held without bond.

Anyone with information on the possible location of 52-year-old Joey Fournier should call the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), the USMS at 1-877-WANTED2. Tips may also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov or the USMS Tips App.

