2 women arrested after man stabbed overnight in midtown Atlanta, police say

Two people are facing charges after one man stabbed and a woman was injured overnight.

Police say they were called to Ponce de Leon Ave. near the Fox Theatre just before 3 a.m. where they found a 33-year-old man with a stab wound.

He was taken to the hospital, but there is no word on his current condition.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A 23-year-old woman also suffered minor injuries, but police say they did not come from a knife. It’s unclear what type of injuries she sustained or how she got them.

Investigators say there was an argument between the two victims and Hazel Jean Carter, 22, and Mattie Melissa Brown, 32.

TRENDING STORIES:

Carter was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and domestic violence. Brown was charged with battery and domestic violence.

Their relationships with the victims are unclear.

Both women are being held in the Fulton County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: