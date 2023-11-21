2 women arrested for stealing sunglasses valued at more than $14,000, Olympia police say

Two women, ages 17 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of theft last week after police say they stole designer sunglasses from an area store and fled, according to Olympia police.

About 7 p.m. Nov. 13, the two women entered the Sunglass Hut at Macy’s, grabbed the sunglasses, ran to a car in the parking lot and drove away, Lt. Paul Lower said.

Police later stopped them on Martin Way, he said. They recovered 40 pairs of sunglasses valued at $14,229. Police also found a stolen gun and what were thought to be stolen cosmetics, they announced on social media.

Both women were arrested on suspicion of first-degree theft. The 17-year-old was booked into juvenile detention, the 20-year-old Thurston County Jail, Lower said.