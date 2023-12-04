LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Walmart loss prevention for the south-side store called Lafayette police about 9:10 p.m. Sunday to report two women shoplifting, and when confronted, one of the women pushed the Walmart employee, police said.

Ashanti Danzelle Wright, 21, homeless in Lafayette, pushed the loss-prevention employee, and she and Danelle Renea Wright, 22, of the 600 block of Olivia Place in Lafayette, ran from the store, according to police and jail book-in information.

Patrol officers caught the women as they were driving away from the scene, police said.

Because Ashanti Wright allegedly pushed the loss-prevention employee, she used force, which meant officers jailed her on suspicion of robbery. She remained incarcerated Monday afternoon in lieu of bond, according to online jail records.

Officers jailed Danelle Wright on suspicion of theft. She had been released by Monday afternoon, according to online jail records.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: 2 women arrested on suspicion of shoplifting from Walmart