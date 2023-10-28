2 women arrested after walking out of store without paying for jewelry boxes

Authorities in San Bernardino County arrested two suspects in connection with stealing property from a smoke shop.

According to a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department release, Cigmart, a smoke shop located at 21620 Bear Valley Road in Apple Valley, was the victim of a commercial theft last Sunday when two women walked into the store and took jewelry boxes without paying for them.

Responding deputies began an investigation and learned the identities of the two women, 27-year-old Rocksan Nunez and 30-year-old Alexis Renita Allen, both of Victorville.

2 Victorville women arrested for stealing jewelry from smoke shop

Deputies were able to locate Nunez at a residence in the 17400 block of Sequoia Street in Hesperia on Wednesday morning just after 8 a.m., where she was found to be in possession of some of the stolen property, authorities said.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

She was arrested for the theft and an outstanding warrant and then transported to the High Desert Detention Center where she is being held in lieu of $30,000 bail.

LAPD YouTube channel suspended for posting violent content

Allen was apprehended just hours later in the 11700 block of Alana Way in Victorville. She was also found to be in possession of property stolen in the theft, SBSD said.

She was transported to the High Desert Detention Center where she later posted bail.

Both suspects were charged with commercial burglary and grand theft.

Anyone with more information regarding this incident is asked to contact Deputy Loup with the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-240-7600.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or visit the We-Tip website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.