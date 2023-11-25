2 women attempt to rob Sunglass Hut, damage products when plan is foiled

An attempted robbery of a sunglasses store in Corona did not turn out as expected for two suspects.

Two women entered the Sunglass Hut on Cabot Drive in Corona on Nov. 15 with large empty bags and immediately began placing items in their bags without paying for them, according to an Instagram post from the Corona Police Department.

Sunglass Hut employees confronted the two thieves as they attempted to steal merchandise and eventually locked them inside the store.

Upon realizing they were locked in the store, the two suspects, identified as 25-year-old Tajonae Mondy of San Diego and 27-year-old Chavellia McMullen, began dumping the glasses on the ground, damaging most of them.

It was later discovered that the two had attempted to steal over $18,000 worth of products, the Corona Police Department said.

Responding officers arrested Mondy and McMullen on charges of retail theft, grand theft, vandalism and conspiracy.

