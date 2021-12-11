2 women charged in 2019 murder, assault case in Red Lake Nation

Dec. 11—MINNEAPOLIS — Two women have been charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, and one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

According to court documents, on Aug. 12, 2019, Alexia Gah Gi Gay Mary Cutbank, 20, of Duluth, and Mia Faye Sumner, 20, of Red Lake, while aided and abetted by others, murdered victim "D.A.J." Additionally, Cutbank and Sumner shot and injured victim "T.B.S."

Cutbank and Sumner both made their initial appearances on Dec. 10 before Magistrate Judge Katherine M. Menendez. Cutbank and Sumner were ordered detained pending a formal detention hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. on Dec. 15.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Red Lake Tribal Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force, the Duluth Police Department, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and the Minnesota Department of Corrections, in collaboration with the United States Attorney's Office Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Initiative.