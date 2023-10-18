2 women charged in fatal hit-and-run on pedestrian near Delta Junction

Oct. 18—Two women have been charged in connection with an August hit-and-run on the Alaska Highway that killed a 47-year-old Delta Junction man, Alaska State Troopers said.

John Emerick was walking southbound on the paved shoulder of the highway near Mile 1421 on Aug. 29 when he was struck, troopers said. Authorities were called to the area around 10:20 p.m. on a report of a body in the road and found that the driver who struck Emerick had fled, troopers said.

The suspect vehicle was believed to be headed toward Tok and dark gray or blue in color, troopers said. They asked the public for help identifying the vehicle.

Troopers developed a suspect from a tip submitted by the public and with help from the Technical Crimes Unit, they said.

Troopers made contact with two women, ages 32 and 60, at their home in Delta Junction and found a pickup in a locked shed next to the residence, they said. The truck had the hood, grill and other parts removed, troopers said. It was towed from the property, and troopers said additional evidence confirmed it was the vehicle involved in the collision.

Troopers said they arrested the younger woman Tuesday on charges of criminally negligent homicide, failure to render aid and tampering with evidence. The other woman was also arrested on a charge of tampering with evidence, troopers said. They were both in custody Wednesday morning at the Fairbanks Correctional Center.

The investigation is ongoing, and troopers asked anyone with additional information to call 907-451-5100.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.