2 women charged in shooting over food order mix-up in Platte County, authorities say

Two women have been charged in a shooting believed to stem from an order mix-up at a Platte County restaurant. One person was injured.

A shooting was reported at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday at the Vivion West Shopping Center in the 2500 block of Vivion Road, where a 24-year-old woman was shot one time in the foot while working at a restaurant, said Major Eric Holland, a spokesman for the Platte County Sheriff’s office.

Renyshia Handson is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and Aaliyah Kidd is charged with third-degree-assault, according to a news release Sunday from the Platte County Prosecutor’s Office. More charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

Witnesses told police that Handson and Kidd came into the restaurant, ordered food and then Kidd seemed dissatisfied with the order. An argument followed as Kidd allegedly threatened to physically assault two employees behind the counter if she didn’t fix the order, according to the probable cause statement.

Kidd eventually walked out of the restaurant after continuing to “verbally assault” the employees, charging documents read. Handson stayed behind; as the restaurant employees tried to push her out of the business, she threatened to “pistol whip” them, witnesses told authorities.

Handson then appeared to hit one of the employees in the back with the butt of a gun she had with her.

As Handson went to leave the business, she turned around and shot once into the building, missing an employee who was standing in the doorway but hitting a different employee who had been standing inside filming the interaction. That person suffered an abrasion to their foot from the bullet, court records show.

In an interview with police, Kidd said employees had messed up her order, giving her food she was allergic to. Handson told detectives she fired the shot because she was being jumped and because an employee was trying to choke her. However, video of the incident obtained by police shows that Handson was never choked, charging documents read.

“We are fortunate no one lost their life simply because someone pulled out a gun over a food order,” Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd said in a news release Sunday.

The women are being held at the Platte County Detention Center. Handson’s bond is set at $100,000 cash and Kidd’s bond is set at $5,000 cash.