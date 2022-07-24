2 women, child shot after kicking man out of Atlanta apartment, police say

A domestic argument between a man and woman at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex has left three people injured.

Officers were called to The Villages at Castleberry Hill apartments on McDaniel St. NW just after 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.

When they arrived, they found two adult women and one juvenile girl with gunshot wounds.

One of the three victims was taken to the hospital, but all are said to be stable.

Investigators learned that one of the women was involved in a domestic dispute with a man who they forced to leave the home. Once he was outside, police say he opened fire on the apartment, striking the three victims.

Police have not released details on the suspect as they continue their investigation.

This marks the second shooting with multiple victims in the early morning hours of Sunday morning that Atlanta police are investigating.

Just before 1 a.m., officers were called to a Shell gas station on Northside Drive where eight people were shot. Six of those victims are stable and two are in critical condition.

This shooting marks a total of 11 people shot in Atlanta overnight.

