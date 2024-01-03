2 women dead in domestic-related shooting Tuesday night in Cicero, officials say

Cicero police officers responded to a call gunshots Tuesday night and found two victims who were later pronounced dead at an area hospital, officials said.

Shortly before 7:45 p.m., police responded to the 1800 block of south 48th Court in Cicero and found two women, 19 and 29, wounded by gunfire, according to Ray Hanania, a Cicero spokesmen.

The woman were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where they both were pronounced dead.

According to the Cook County medical examiner’s office, the victims were identified as Jessica Hughes, 29, and Myeshia Newby, 19, of the same block of where they were fatally wounded.

Hanania said the shooting appears to be domestic related, and a person of interest was being sought.