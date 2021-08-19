2 women dead after shooting at Indiana automotive plant, authorities say; suspect arrested

Two women were killed after a shooting at an automotive seat factory near Indianapolis, authorities said Wednesday.

The shooting occurred in the NHK Seating of America factory parking lot at about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday during a shift change, Clinton County Sheriff Rich Kelly said. The plant is located in Frankfort, Indiana, about 45 miles north of Indianapolis.

The male suspect fled the scene in a blue Ford, but was apprehended by police shortly after when he crashed, Kelly told reporters.

“We were able to get him stopped within probably 45 seconds to a minute of him leaving the facility,” he told reporters.

The suspect is being detained at the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, Kelly said. He was not injured in the crash

The suspect and the two women, who were not identified, were all employees, according to authorities. Their relationship with each other is unknown.

Frankfort police, Clinton County sheriff's deputies, Indiana State Police and the Clinton County Coroner's Office all were at the scene investigating or securing the scene.

The shooting led NHK, which has two factories in Frankfort, to stop production for the day. "They're concerned with the well-being of their employees," Kelly said.

The plant, which designs and makes seating for vehicles, opened in June, The Associated Press reported.

According to data compiled by AP/USA TODAY/Northeastern University, there had been 14 workplace shootings since 2006, before this year's shootings in Indianapolis; Bryan, Texas; San Jose; and now Frankfort.

Contributing: Sarah Nelson, Indianapolis Star; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: Indiana automotive factory shooting: 2 women dead suspect arrested