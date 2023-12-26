2 women die after Christmas Day crash on I-43; 1 man dies in Tuesday crash

MANITOWOC - Three people are dead after two separate vehicle crashes on I-43 in Manitowoc County this week.

On Monday afternoon, two women from Green Bay died after two vehicles traveling north on I-43 collided and crossed the median, according to a press release from the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened before 2:45 p.m. near Fischer Creek Road in the town of Centerville. The first vehicle, a Chevrolet Suburban SUV, struck a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV, which caused both vehicles to lose control.

The Tahoe entered the median, struck the end of a guardrail and came to a stop in the I-43 southbound lanes.

The Suburban also entered the median, struck the guardrail, and came to a stop between a guardrail and a concrete pillar.

A 60-year-old Manitowoc man and a 66-year-old Two Rivers woman who were in the Tahoe were transported to nearby hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

A 38-year-old Green Bay man and a child who were in the Suburban were also transported to nearby hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries. Two women, a 38-year-old and a 71-year-old, both from Green Bay and who were also travelling in the Suburban, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A second fatal crash happened Tuesday morning during which a 19-year-old man from Sheboygan died.

The vehicle was traveling southbound on I-43 north of County Trunk Highway XX and collided with a guardrail, entered the west ditch, and collided with a tree.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's press release said.

Both crashes remain under investigation, the press release said, and no additional information has been released.

The release said the Cleveland First Responders, the Cleveland Fire Department, the Newton Fire Department/Newton JAWS, the St. Nazianz Fire Department, the Two River Ambulance, the Valders Ambulance, the Manitowoc County Highway Department, ThedaStar, Hi-Way 42 Garage, Manitowoc County Coroner's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and Manitowoc County Joint Dispatch Center also assisted in the two investigations.

