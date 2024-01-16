2 women and a dog killed in Apex. What we know about the deadly double shooting

An investigation is underway after two women were fatally shot Monday in a townhouse community in Apex.

The women were shot around 3 p.m. on 1400 block of Chipping Drive, according to police. The area is less than a mile from Apex Elementary School.

Both women were taken to the hospital with serious injuries and later died.

Police said additional gunfire was heard on the 1600 block of Brussels Drive. Harry Bates Hardman, who lives on that street, was soon arrested and charged with two counts of murder.

Police also found a dog shot to death in the neighborhood. Hardman, 37, is also charged with one count of animal cruelty.

Police have not yet released the names of the women killed.

This is a breaking news story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.