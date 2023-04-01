2 women face charges after $700 worth of Remy Martin cognac stolen near Brighton

Two women prosecutors said were connected to the theft of high-end cognac from the Green Oak Costco store in March have been charged.

Kaiesha Sutton has been charged with unarmed robbery, organized retail crime and first-degree retail fraud. Laticka Chambers has been charged with organized retail crime and first-degree retail fraud, Livingston County Assistant Prosecutor Carolyn Henry said. She did not release ages or hometowns for the women.

The pair are accused of stealing nine bottles of Remy Martin cognac worth $671.91 on March 9.

They have an April 4 court date.

Police encountered three people at about 1:45 p.m. March 9 at the Costco store as 6700 Whitmore Lake Road. As police arrived, three people fled on foot with merchandise before entering a vehicle and attempting to leave the scene before being stopped by officers, police said in a release.

Officers determined that one of the suspects assaulted a Costco employee when confronted about the theft, the release said.

Officers determined that two of the suspects were involved in a similar incident at the store on Monday in which $701.88 worth of alcohol was stolen. They are also suspected in thefts at several other similar stores in southeast Michigan, police said.

One person was released after police determined she had no knowledge of or involvement in the theft.

Police do not believe the incident is related to the theft at Ulta Beauty in Green Oak in January.

