2 women found alive after plane crashes in Georgia

Two women were miraculously found alive after their private plane crashed into a tree in Clayton County, Georgia.

The Clayton County Police Department said they found two injured women on the forest floor after they were dispatched to respond to a plane in distress late Tuesday night.

The call came in at 11:55 p.m. and officers were told the plane was running out of gas. It took officers over an hour to search the area where the crash occurred before they found the two women at around 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Officers also advised residents to avoid the area.

The women managed to leave the aircraft, and police said their injuries were non-life-threatening.

On October 10, 2023, at 11:55 p.m., Clayton County Police Officers were dispatched to the lower Clayton County area that caused Sector 3, 4, and Fayette County to respond to a plane in distress. pic.twitter.com/wQXOg2FFko — Clayton County PD (@ClaytonCountyPD) October 11, 2023

A neighbor Donnell Edwards told WSBTV that he heard a loud boom while watching TV.

“I didn’t know what happened, I just heard a loud boom noise. That’s when I came outside and saw all the ambulances and police out,” Edwards said.

Police say they are still investigating the cause of the crash.

