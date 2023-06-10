2 women found dead near Trapper Creek were murdered, troopers say

Jun. 10—Two women were found dead last week in the Trapper Creek area after one had been reported missing the week prior, Alaska State Troopers said Friday.

Troopers said the disappearance of 30-year-old Sunday Powers of Fairbanks was initially deemed suspicious because of a 911 call she made before she was reported missing on May 24.

Troopers began searching along the Parks Highway, where Powers was believed to be traveling in the days before her disappearance, troopers said. She was traveling from the Wasilla and Palmer area to Fairbanks, according to a missing person bulletin.

Her vehicle was found June 2 in the Trapper Creek area, troopers said. Powers and 34-year-old Kami Clark were found dead, authorities said. Evidence at the scene led investigators to believe they were murdered.

Investigators do not believe the killings were random, said Austin McDaniel, a spokesman for the troopers. He did not answer additional questions Friday, citing the ongoing investigation.

Troopers asked anyone with information that had not been shared with law enforcement to contact them at 907-352-5401 or submit an anonymous tip online or on the AKTips smartphone app.

[Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported Sunday Powers' age. She was 30 years old.]