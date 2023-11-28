2 women found dead in North Texas home day after Thanksgiving, suspect arrested: police

A suspect was arrested after two women were found dead inside a North Texas home the day after Thanksgiving, the Farmers Branch Police Department confirmed Tuesday.

Farmers Branch police spokesperson Steven Rutherford told the Star-Telegram Tuesday that an “incident” resulted in the loss of two people. A suspect was arrested and taken into custody the same day the victims were discovered, according to Rutherford.

The victims were identified by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office as Catalina Valdez Andrade, 47, and Merced Andrade Bailon, 43, who were both found dead early Friday morning in the 13200 block of Castleton Place. According to a report by the Dallas Morning News, the two women were sisters.

The manner of their deaths was listed as homicide, but the medical examiner did not list the cause of their deaths.

The suspect’s name and any charges that person is facing have not been released.

Farmers Branch police declined to provide additional details, saying the investigation is ongoing.

