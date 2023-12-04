2 women hospitalized after head-on crash in Pittsburgh

Two women were injured after a head-on crash in Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police officers, firefighters and medics were called to Washington Boulevard at 6:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say a sedan had crashed into an SUV. The woman driving the sedan was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The woman driving the SUV was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Washington Boulevard was closed between Allegheny River Boulevard and Highland Drive while crews responded to the scene.

