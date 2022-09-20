2 women indicted after deputies find more than 850,000 fentanyl pills

Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies say they arrested two women after authorities discovered more 850,000 fentanyl-laced pills stored in duffle bags, according to an agency press release.

The pair were arrested near Gila Bend on August 24, authorities said.

According to MCAO, Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and Alexa Torres-Marin, 19, were traveling toward Phoenix with the duffle bags inside a vehicle.

A Maricopa County grand jury indicted each of the women with one count of sale or transportation of narcotic drugs, a class two felony, authorities said. If convicted, they would face mandatory prison time of anywhere between three to 12 years and a presumptive sentence of five years according to the MCAO.

"These drugs are being marketed to our youth in the most proliferous ways and are being produced in candy-like colors," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said. "We must hold those who bring these lethal pills into our community accountable."

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, an average of more than five people die every day from an overdose of opioids such as fentanyl. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and up to 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the CDC.

The County Attorney's Office also announced that it will host a Sept. 27 community forum with experts on fentanyl to help educate parents and teens on the dangers of this drug.

Reach the reporter Jeremy Yurow at Jyurow@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Authorities indict 2 women after police find 850,000 fentanyl pills