2 women injured in shooting in Akron's University Park neighborhood

Akron police are investigating a shooting that left two women injured Monday afternoon.

Around 3:48 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired incident in the 500 block of Gridley Street.

When they arrived, police located a 65-year-old woman that was on her front porch during the shooting and was struck in the shoulder. She was transported to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center with a non-life-threatening injury.

Minutes later, a 25-year-old woman, who was outside a Gridley Street residence at the time of the shooting, arrived at the Summa Health Akron City Hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand.

Based on preliminary findings, police believe three men exited a car that drove southbound on Gridley Street and opened fire. In addition to the injured victims, several bullets struck at least three homes and parked vehicles nearby. Detectives recovered more than 40 shell casings and other evidence from the scene.

The suspect or suspects fled the scene following the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Call the Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: 2 injured after University Park shooting in Akron Monday afternoon