2 women killed in hit-and-run Friday night on Highway 99

Dec. 18—Two women are dead, and another woman is in custody after a hit-and-run collision Friday night in Josephine County.

At about 6:30 p.m. Friday, Deverne Jacobsen, 91, and Gwen Jacobsen, 85, of Grants Pass, were crossing Highway 99 on foot near the 1900 block (milepost 1.75) to attend a Christmas Party when they were struck by a Toyota Tacoma traveling northbound, according to a news advisory from Oregon State Police.

Both women were killed. The driver of the truck did not stop and fled the scene, police said. The vehicle operator, Skylar Fucci, 25, of Grants Pass, was found and arrested at 9:15 p.m. Police said Fucci cooperated with investigators after she was caught.

Fucci was lodged in the Josephine County Jail on two counts of felony hit and run. Additional charges may be added later, police said.