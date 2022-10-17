2 women killed in weekend North Side shooting innocent bystanders, police say

Pittsburgh police on Monday provided an update on the North Side shooting that left three people dead and one injured over the weekend.

During the press conference, police said the two women who were killed were innocent bystanders.

Pittsburgh police Commander Richard Ford said an altercation that took place in the Sunoco gas station parking lot escalated to gunfire between two shooters.

Jacquelyn C. Mehalic, 33, and Betty J Averytt, 59, were standing at a bus stop when they were killed, Ford said.

Police and medics were called to the 300 block of Cedar Avenue at around 10:08 p.m. Saturday.

The names of the fourth victim and a man who survived the shooting have not been released as police investigate if they were involved.

Ford said he was angered by all of the violence in the city.

“I’m tired of going out there and seeing what I’m seeing every day,” he said.

Mayor Ed Gainey also spoke and asked anyone with information to speak up.

“Together we can solve some of this,” he said.

Gainey said that closing Shuman Juvenile Detention Center, the county’s only juvenile detention center, without a backup plan was a mistake. He said there are too many guns on the street.

“More and more of our young people can get guns quicker than you get get a bag of chips at the grocery store,” Gainey said.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

