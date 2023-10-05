2 women offered to bless her money, then pulled a switcheroo, Paso Robles police say

Two women were arrested Thursday after they promised to give a Paso Robles woman “good fortune” by blessing her money, but then stole the cash instead, the Paso Robles Police Department said in a news release.

At 10 a.m.. Thursday, police responded to reports of a scam, the agency said.

The alleged victim told police that she approached by two women who told her they needed “to help her spiritually.”

She trusted the two women and invited them into her home, police said.

The suspects told the woman to gather all the cash she had so they could bless it, police said.

The blessing would bring the woman good fortune, the suspects told her.

Little did she realize, however, but the “blessing” actually involved the suspects replacing all the woman’s large bills with single dollars, police said, so it would appear all the money was still there.

Once the woman realized her cash was gone, she called police, and the story has a happy ending.

“Thanks to the quick thinking by officers and the victim,” police said, “they were able to capitalize on the suspects’ greed.”

The woman asked the suspects to return so she could give them more money to bless, police said.

The two suspects came back, only to find their fortune had turned, and they were promptly arrested.

Police said all the woman’s money was located and returned the same day.

It was unclear Thursday evening whether the Paso Robles Police Department is recommending charges for the two unnamed suspects.

Police ask anyone with additional information to call 805-237-6464. People wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP (7867) or text “SLOTIPS” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).