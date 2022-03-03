2 women overdose at Butler Co. Sheriff's Office in past month

Mar. 3—Two women overdosed at the Butler County Sheriff's Office last month and were treated by paramedics there, according to the BCSO.

On Feb. 5, a corrections officer conducting visitation in the BCSO lobby became concerned about a woman waiting to visit an inmate who was staring blankly at the wall and rambling incoherently.

When the correction officer could not get the woman's attention to direct her to the visitation booth, the woman went unconscious and slumped over on her knees, according to deputies.

The woman, identified as Diamond Cox, was treated with Narcan by the jail's medical staff.

On Feb. 27, deputies in the BCSO parking lot on Hanover Street observed a woman female slumped over in her vehicle while parked in a handicap spot. When deputies made contact with the woman, they called for the jail's medical staff to respond due to the woman's condition.

The woman, Nichole Roberts, was also administered Narcan by jail medics and transported to Kettering Health Hamilton, formerly Fort Hamilton Hospital. It was determined Cox did not need to be transported to a hospital.

According to the sheriff's office, in both incidents the women had possible signs of an overdose, including decreased respirations and were turning purple. Both were also evaluated by Hamilton EMS

Cox is charged with two counts of felony possession of drugs and illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse in a detention facility, also a felony.

Roberts, after being released from the hospital, was charged with an outstanding felony warrant and cited for illegally parking in a handicap spot.

"Parking illegally at the Sheriff's Office will get you noticed. Coming into the Sheriff's Office high on drugs will also get you noticed. Luckily for these two, it resulted in their lives being saved, but with a trip to jail and a ticket," Sheriff Richard Jones said.