2 women shot in Apex neighborhood; suspect in custody

TechCrunch

A startup called Diem wants to tackle the problem of "search engine gender bias," where results can produce default male information, making many women feel unsatisfied by the answers they receive to taboo or personal questions online. The company's social search engine aims to provide a space for women and nonbinary individuals to share personal stories and ask questions about various topics, including sexual health, relationship problems, mental health, body positivity and more. Available as a web app and on iOS and Android devices, Diem is designed to feel like a giant group chat with people around the world, where users can speak about things that they would normally tell their closest friends, like getting out of a toxic relationship, managing period symptoms or dealing with unhealthy body image.