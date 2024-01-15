2 women shot in Apex neighborhood; suspect in custody
Two women were shot in a neighborhood about a mile south of downtown Apex.
Two women were shot in a neighborhood about a mile south of downtown Apex.
Over 14,000 Amazon shoppers rave about the Burt's Bees fave too: 'Smooth, long-lasting and beautifu!l'
Ten teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 lost at least one game, including two of the three final undefeated teams that were ranked in the top five.
Their 25,000-plus fans say these walking shoes are comfy and supportive, even if you're on your feet all day.
The bark of the 'Mexican skin tree' is known for its regenerative properties.
These are our favorite electric vehicles that you can get for under $50,000.
The Volvo museum closed in December 2023, and some of the cars will be displayed again at a new location called World of Volvo. Here's what was inside.
A 1988 Mercedes-Benz W126 420SEL S-Class luxury sedan, found in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard.
TikTokers are reacting to Selena Gomez’s most recent social media break.
Houthi rebels attacking commercial ships were threatening an inflation surge. Bombs may eliminate that threat.
Hyundai's India subsidiary has fixed a bug that exposed its customers' personal information in the South Asian market. TechCrunch reviewed a portion of the exposed data that included the registered owner name, mailing address, email address and phone number of Hyundai Motor India customers who have serviced their vehicles at any of the company's authorized service stations across India. In a phone conversation on Thursday, Hyundai Motor India spokesperson Siddhartha P. Saikia said the company would provide a statement.
Civil liberties advocates have long argued that "geofence" search warrants are unconstitutional for their ability to ensnare entirely innocent people who were nearby at the time a crime was committed. Attorneys at the ACLU of Northern California found what they called an "alarming error" in a geofence warrant application that "resulted in a warrant stretching nearly two miles across San Francisco." The error, likely caused by a typo, allowed the requesting law enforcement agency to capture information on anyone who entered the stretch of San Francisco erroneously marked on the search warrant.
Brittany Watts, an Ohio grand jury has declined to indict Brittany Watts, a Warren, Ohio resident after she was charged with felony abuse of a corpse after miscarrying her 21-week-old fetus.
Much of the U.S. is bracing for more extreme winter weather over the next week. Jay Bonafede, communications director for the American Red Cross, spoke to Yahoo News about how people should prepare for extreme winter weather.
The stories you need to start your day: Israel’s day at U.N. court, Bill Belichick’s Patriots exit and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
Are you ready for the first tennis grand slam of 2024?
A startup called Diem wants to tackle the problem of "search engine gender bias," where results can produce default male information, making many women feel unsatisfied by the answers they receive to taboo or personal questions online. The company's social search engine aims to provide a space for women and nonbinary individuals to share personal stories and ask questions about various topics, including sexual health, relationship problems, mental health, body positivity and more. Available as a web app and on iOS and Android devices, Diem is designed to feel like a giant group chat with people around the world, where users can speak about things that they would normally tell their closest friends, like getting out of a toxic relationship, managing period symptoms or dealing with unhealthy body image.
At CES 2024 in Las Vegas, Honda revealed two concept EVs.
Balkovec was most recently manager of the Yankees' Single-A affiliate in Tampa.
Here are the three biggest impacts on this week's Associated Press Top 25 ballot.
Late Model Restorations changes the oil on a 2024 Ford Mustang, showing some finicky underbody panels and betting Ford will improve the procedure for 2025.