2 women shot, including 1 by police probing incident in Ogletown involving firearm

Two women were critically wounded Friday night in a pair of shootings — one involving police officers — at an Ogletown apartment complex.

New Castle County police were dispatched about 8:30 p.m. to the first block of Fairway Road in the Hunters Crossing Apartments for a report of a domestic-related incident.

"The initial caller advised the suspect was armed with a firearm," said Lt. James Leonard III, a police spokesman.

Two uniformed officers arrived at the scene and found a woman shooting a firearm, Leonard said.

Both officers fired their weapons, striking the woman in the torso, he said. The woman was taken to Christiana Hospital where she was listed in critical condition early Saturday.

While at the scene, officers found a 26-year-old woman near a vehicle.

"The preliminary investigation revealed the female suspect was engaged in a domestic dispute with this female," Leonard said. "During that encounter, the female suspect shot the victim. That female suffered from several gunshot wounds and was also transported to Christiana Hospital."

The second woman was also listed in critical condition early Saturday.

The New Castle County Division of Police Criminal Investigations Unit and the Delaware Department of Justice's Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust are investigating this shooting.

Both officers have been placed on administrative leave, per division policy, while an investigation is conducted.

