2 women shot, injured in disturbance near southwest Fort Worth movie theater, police say

Two women were shot in a parking lot near the AMC theater in southwest Fort Worth early Friday, police said.

Officers were dispatched to 6318 Hulen Bend Blvd. shortly after 2 a.m. regarding a “large disturbance,” according to police. The Fort Worth Police Real Time Crime Center had seen several women fighting at that location and one of them being loaded into a vehicle.

The crowd was gone by the time officers made the scene, but a short time later police learned of two shooting victims who arrived at local hospitals in private vehicles. One of the victims was then airlifted to John Peter Smith Hospital, according to police.

Both shooting victims were alive Friday morning, but their condition is unknown, police said. There’s no information on what led to the shooting or the identity of the suspects.

