2 women shot and killed at central Fresno apartment complex

Police are investigating after a shooting left two women dead. The hunt for the suspect is still ongoing.

Video Transcript

- With breaking news.

VANESSA VASCONCELOS: And that breaking news is out of central Fresno, where police are investigating after a shooting left two women dead overnight. Now the hunt for their killer still active this morning. Police received calls about a shooting victim near the intersection of Olive and Fisher Avenue just before 11:30 last night.

And when they arrived, they found a woman suffering from several gunshot wounds at an apartment complex. First responders rushed that victim to the hospital, where she died from her injuries. As officers continue to search nearby apartment units, they found another woman suffering from bullet wounds to the upper body. MedEx pronounced her dead at the scene, making this a double homicide investigation. Officers haven't provided a suspect description or explained what might have led up to the deadly shootings.

PAUL CERVANTES: I want the folks to know in this area that there is no reason for us to believe that anybody is currently in imminent danger anymore. We believe the suspect has left the location. We're currently actively working leads, but the weapon in this particular investigation is still outstanding.

VANESSA VASCONCELOS: Police didn't provide the ages of the women killed in last night's shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Valley Crime Stoppers or Fresno police.