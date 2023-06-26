2 women shot, killed in New Sewickley Township identified

Two women who were shot and killed in a Beaver County home Saturday have been identified.

Mary Lihosit, 65 of Irving, Texas, and Delores Shelby, 71, of New Sewickley Township, were identified by Beaver County Coroner David Gabauer as the victims of a shooting in the 400 block of Klein Road in New Sewickley Township. They both died as a result of multiple rifle wounds to the trunk, according to Gabauer. Their deaths were ruled as homicides.

The New Sewickley Township Police Department said when they arrived at the home they found a man, later identified as Benjamin D. Selby, 43, with a gun who was barricaded. SWAT was called to the scene and Selby was later taken into custody.

He is facing two counts of criminal homicide and one count of kidnapping for ransom.

Selby is being held at the Beaver County Jail.

A third woman was found in the home but she was not injured, according to officials.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Person fatally shot while riding bike in Pittsburgh’s North Side Man dead after vehicle crashes over hillside in Pittsburgh 2 women dead after shooting in Beaver County, suspect identified VIDEO: 2 people shot in Homewood South bar parking lot DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts