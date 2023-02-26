2 women shot near Dayton gas stations; Police investigate

Two women were shot in Dayton Sunday overnight.

>> TRENDING: Driver tops 115 mph in high-speed police chase on SR-49 in Darke Co.

Dayton Police were dispatched to the intersection of North Gettysburg Avenue and West Third Street at around 4:53 a.m. after a security company sent a panic alarm to the emergency center, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed to News Center 7.

When officers arrived there, they discovered a shooting incident, dispatch said.

Two women were shot and two vehicles fled the scene, initial traffic on emergency scanners reported. Police were working to get a description of the fleeing vehicles.

A cashier working at the BP gas station near the intersection reported hearing a loud sound, but believed it to be coming from the exhaust pipe of a car. He was unaware of the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Dayton Police headed the investigation into the shooting. News Center 7 reached out to find out more.

We will update this story as it develops and more information is released.