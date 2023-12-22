MARTIN COUNTY −Two women were seriously injured in a double shooting in a Palm City golf course community Thursday night, fire rescue officials said.

The shooting was reported in the Crane Creek development of Martin Downs Country Club around 5 p.m., according to law enforcement and fire officials.

Two women were injured Dec. 21, 2023 in what law enforcement officials called a domestic-related shooting in the 3900 block of Southwest Greenwood Way in Palm City, which is inside the Crane Creek development of Martin Downs Country Club.

A woman said to be in her 30s and another in her 60s were taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital − one by ambulance and the other by helicopter, said Martin County Fire Rescue spokesman Cory Pippin.

Both were in stable condition, he said.

The shooting occurred in the 3900 block of Southwest Greenwood Way which is a residential area just west of the country club restaurant and clubhouse, according to Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

It was described as a domestic violence-related shooting, but no further details were available and law enforcement public information officials could not be reached Friday.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: 2 women shot at Palm City country club residence, officials say