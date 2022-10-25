2 women wanted for questioning after man found shot and killed in car, Memphis police say

Two people are wanted for questioning after a man was found shot to death inside his car.

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to the 3000 block of Churchill Street on Mon., Aug. 16, about a suspicious vehicle.

Police found a man slumped over the wheel suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were told the suspects were seen running southbound from the scene.

During an investigation, Destiny Whitaker and Laquisha Guy were developed as persons of interest and needed for questioning, MPD said.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

