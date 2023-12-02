2 women were murdered in Phoenix in 2010. The killer has never been caught

Rachel Glass can still remember every minute of the day 13 years ago when she was informed that her daughter, Nicole Glass, and her daughter's roommate, Melissa Mason, were murdered.

While standing in front of a billboard located on 7th Street and Lincoln Street, which displays the victims' faces and advertises a $13,000 reward for information on the case, Glass recounted how she first heard of the tragedy.

“They didn’t say her name," said Glass, of first hearing about her daughter's murder from a local TV news station. "But we saw the picture of her house and her car, and they said two 27-year-old women were dead inside the house. And that’s how I got the first inkling that something was wrong."

On Dec. 2, 2010, Nicole Glass and a pregnant Mason were found strangled to death in their east Phoenix home.

Rachel Glass teared up when describing her daughter, who was studying communication at Phoenix Community College at the time of her murder.

“Her friends described her to me as the most positive, outgoing, upbeat person that they knew,” said Rachel Glass.

This was one of many press conferences Rachel Glass has held since her daughter's passing. She hopes that local media attention could make someone come forward with information on the cold case. Besides media and Phoenix Police Sergeant Brian Bower, only Fred Donaldson—Rachel’s brother—and his wife Juanita Donaldson showed up.

“What gives me the drive to be here is the fact that it’s my sister and it was my niece. After 13 years, we need closure. The perpetrator ought to be caught and justice ought to be served,” said Donaldson.

Bower said there are no new leads on this case, and that Phoenix police do not even know if the perpetrator knew the victims.

“Detectives, they may have running theory, but we don't know exactly what happened. And that's the unfortunate part. That's what's causing this living nightmare for Rachel, you need to find answers,” said Bower. He urged members of the public to contact Silent Witness to submit anonymous tips.

Rachel Glass expressed some frustration over the lack of progress on her daughter’s case.

“People haven't been calling in a tip. They don't have anything, which is really devastating, ya know?," said Rachel Glass. "And (Phoenix police) told me a few weeks ago that they were shelving her case, I was like, what? And then they said, We don't have anything.”

Still, Rachel Glass remains determined to find the person who murdered her daughter, who she said she “loves more than life.”

The family started a GoFundMe to increase the reward money, setting a goal for $100,000. Rachel Glass said she will never have closure over her child being murdered, even if the perpetrator is brought to justice.

“I just get really upset when I think at the end of her life of how tragic it was for her because she doesn't deserve this," said Rachel Glass. "She was really a good person. A really good person.”

Those with any information surrounding the case can contact Silent Witness to submit anonymous tips at 480-WITNESS or on their website at https://silentwitness.org/cases/nicole-glass-area-of-4200-east-cambridge-avenue-phoenix/.

Kye Graves contributed reporting

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Nicole Glass, Melissa Mason double homicide remains unsolved