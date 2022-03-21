2 women wounded, 2 people detained in South Beach shooting, police say

A woman was shot and wounded, and another was grazed by a bullet on South Beach early Monday, police said.

It happened in the 700 block of Ocean Drive around 1 a.m., according to Miami Beach police.

After patrolling officers heard gunfire in the area, Miami Beach and Miami-Dade police found the two injured women, according to Miami Beach police.

The woman who was shot and wounded was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, police said. The woman grazed by a bullet was taken to Jackson’s emergency room. Both have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say two possible suspects were detained and guns were recovered.

“If not for the proximity and amount of police resources in this area, tonight’s incident could have ended tragically,” Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said.

Three people were also shot and wounded in the 800 block of Ocean Drive Sunday. That shooting sent a crowd of spring breakers running for cover and the three people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This article will be updated.