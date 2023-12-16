2 workers dead after incident at NKY sanitation facility identified

The two workers killed following an incident at a sanitation facility in Kentucky on Thursday have been identified.

On Friday, police identified the workers who died as 23-year-old Mason Neises, of Alexandria, Ky., and 26-year-old Josh Mason of Moscow, Ohio, , according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

News Center 7 previously reported emergency crews were dispatched to the Sanitation District No. 1 site just before noon for reports of a drowning.

A preliminary investigation found three employees were working on a project when some kind of failure occurred and entrapped them.

One person was found and taken to a hospital by family members.

Emergency crews recovered the two remaining bodies. They found the first body just after 6 p.m. and police told WCPO they had recovered the second body by midnight.

The three people were employed by Building Crafts Inc., a contractor based in Wilder, KY, WCPO said.

The company has released a statement.

“Building Crafts, Inc. expresses its deepest condolences to the loved ones of our two co-workers who lost their lives in today’s tragic accident. We are cooperating fully with the authorities and first responders investigating the incident. Additional details may be released as information becomes available. We ask that the media and the public please respect the privacy of the workers’ families during this extremely difficult time.”

