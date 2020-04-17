2 workers at second Harris Teeter distribution center test positive for COVID-19

Two Harris Teeter employees at the Indian Trail distribution center in Union County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a company spokeswoman said.

Danna Robinson, Harris Teeter spokeswoman, confirmed the new cases late Thursday, after three workers at a Greensboro distribution center also tested positive for COVID-19.

It was not immediately clear what area the Indian Trail facility covers for distribution or how many people work there.

“We’ve been informed that three Harris Teeter associates who work in the Greensboro Distribution Center have tested positive for COVID-19,” Robinson said. “The associates are under the care of a physician.”

Last week, a grocery store employee at the Arboretum location in Charlotte also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“Upon learning of each case, we worked closely with local and state regulatory agencies, followed all sanitation and cleaning procedures, and communicated with and supported our valued warehouse team,” Robinson said. “We will continue to follow guidance from local, state and federal agencies, including the CDC and other health organizations.”

The Matthews-based grocer offers workers emergency paid leave and financial assistance for employees directly affected by COVID-19, according to the company website.

Safety in stores

Harris Teeter has added several safety measures in its stores, according to the company website.

As recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, masks are being provided for store employees and are “strongly encouraged” to wear them.

Shoppers also are encouraged to wear face masks or cloth facial coverings.

Social distancing steps include added decals at checkout lanes and counters, plus signs, to promote six feet distance between people. Plexiglas shields are at check-out lanes and counters to separate customers and employees.

Grocery stores and retailers must limit the number of people inside to no more than 20% of the building fire capacity or five people for every 1,000 square feet, according to Gov. Roy Cooper’s order that started Monday.

Harris Teeter, owned by Ohio-based Kroger Co., has three distribution centers in North Carolina. The grocery chain has about 30,000 employees and more than 230 stores, including 18 in Charlotte.

